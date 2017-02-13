Soon voters will have say on new rep

The political parties have selected three capable candidates to fill the District 4 congressional seat vacated by Mike Pompeo. On April 11, voters will have their say.
The Republican Party selected State Treasurer Ron Estes as its choice to replace Pompeo, who resigned last month to become CIA director. Estes was first elected state treasurer in 2010. Before that, he was elected twice as Sedgwick County treasurer.
Estes’ top issues include economic growth, national security and health care – each of which were harmed by the policies of former President Obama, he says. Estes also vows to “shake up Washington, D.C.,” and fight a system that “rewards the insiders and the lobbyists.”
Democrats picked James Thompson as their candidate. Though he is a political newcomer, Thompson has a compelling personal story, rising from homelessness during his childhood to serve in the U.S. Army and eventually become a civil rights attorney.
Thompson’s priorities include jobs, education and veterans. He promises to fight for “sanity and justice” in government.
The Libertarian Party’s choice is Chris Rockhold, who works as a flight simulator instructor and moved to Kansas in 2014. His priorities include criminal justice reform, fiscal responsibility and transparency.
“I want to be a voice of reason against higher taxes, more public debt and never-ending wars,” he said.
In an effort to nationalize the election, the Republican Party has already tried to link Thompson to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Meanwhile, Thompson portrayed the election as a referendum on President Trump – and Gov. Sam Brownback.
Voters should stay focused on the candidates themselves and whether their policy views could help or hurt our district.
