Kansas views on Children’s Initiatives Fund, Legislature, Kobach

Children’s fund – For the fourth time, Gov. Sam Brownback has announced his desire to dismantle one of the smartest investments in Kansas history – the Children’s Initiatives Fund – as a way to shore up his leaky budget. It’s the worst example of Brownback’s willingness to sacrifice the future well-being of the state – and its children – so he can save his own skin today. Such a practice isn’t consistent with Kansas sensibility, nor is it consistent with any notion of logical or sound financial management.
Part of the governor’s plan to address a budget shortfall includes selling future tobacco settlement proceeds now used to fund early childhood education programs. In stealing from those ventures, Kansas would settle for pennies on the dollar for a one-time payout of hundreds of millions of dollars. Consider it more proof of ultraconservatives’ interest in balancing the budget in part on the backs of children.
Legislature – The tension between Gov. Sam Brownback and Republican lawmakers is a good sign. Instead of allowing the governor’s proposals to cruise through the Legislature with scant opposition, it looks like our representatives are finally ready for real reform.
Kobach – Secretary of State Kris Kobach is now shopping a bill that would give him the authority to hold “bifurcated” elections. Such a law would allow some Kansas voters to cast ballots in federal elections but block them from voting in local and state elections. It seems a foolish premise to pass legislation that legalizes something multiple courts have already blocked.
Comments