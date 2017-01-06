Is merger of utilities good for the state?

Recent testimony by state analysts raises concerns about the proposed merger of Westar Energy and Kansas City Power & Light and whether it is in the best interest of consumers.
State regulators shouldn’t be quick to approve the merger – as Gov. Sam Brownback and Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell may have been in endorsing it.
KCP&L’s parent company, Missouri-based Great Plains Energy, has applied for state permission to buy Westar. The $12.2 billion transaction would pay Westar shareholders $2.3 billion more than the company’s stock market value before the proposed merger was announced.
That acquisition premium – and the $4.4 billion Great Plains plans to borrow to pay for the deal – has analysts and some consumer groups concerned.
Analysts representing the staff of the Kansas Corporation Commission and the Citizens’ Utility Ratepayer Board warned that the merger could result in a financially weakened company and lead to higher electric bills.
“This transaction is being driven by the desire to handsomely reward Westar shareholders and to find a source of new earnings for GPE shareholders,” testified Andrea Crane, a consultant for CURB, the state agency that represents residential and small-business utility customers. “Ratepayers are a means to these ends.”
KCP&L officials contend that the merger would result in $2 billion in operational savings in the first 10 years, which could help hold down rates. Brownback and Longwell argue the merger would lead to beneficial growth for the utility and the Kansas economy.
The review of the merger is still in its early stages, with more technical analysis to come. But based on the testimony of state analysts, the merger seems to mostly benefit Westar shareholders and not the state or its ratepayers.
Comments