A wish list for the new year

Many of the challenges facing Kansas and the Wichita region in 2017 also existed last year. But the new year brings new hope for progress and improvement. Among the items on the wish list for the 12 months ahead:
▪ Financial stability for state government. If it seems as if Kansas has faced one budget crisis after another during the past several years, it’s because it has. Gov. Sam Brownback and the Legislature slashed taxes, but the economy has not grown at the pace needed to replace the lost revenue. The state currently faces a shortfall of more than $900 million over the next 18 months. Yet throughout all the budget problems and slow growth, Brownback has insisted that his tax polices are working. Voters expressed their opinions last August and November, ousting many Brownback allies from the Legislature. Now the new lawmakers and fed-up returning legislators, including Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, need to take charge of the state’s finances, including returning some tax rates to their previous levels.
▪ Adequate school funding, new formula. A big part of the state’s budget challenge will be paying for public education. The Kansas Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on whether the state is adequately funding K-12 education. More than likely, the state will need to significantly increase funding. At the same time, lawmakers will need to work on a new school finance formula, as Brownback and the Legislature unwisely scrapped the previous one without first developing a replacement. The new formula will need to account for the wide range of sizes, locations and needs in the state’s school districts. Wichita also faces the challenge of replacing superintendent John Allison, who is leaving the district after this school year.
▪ Better city/county cooperation. Last year’s elections changed the composition of the Sedgwick County Commission. As David Dennis and Michael O’Donnell join the commission, they need to honor their campaign promises to make the commission less ideological and to improve relations with the Wichita City Council.
▪ More civic pride, optimism. Wichita has long struggled with low self-esteem. It’s time to get over that. Not only does such negativity undermine our ability to attract and retain talent, it’s inaccurate. Besides its low cost of living and good schools, the Wichita area is becoming more dynamic. Downtown is now a hot spot in which to live and work, and the art scene is growing. There will be continued signs of improvement and growth in 2017, including work on Kellogg and key interchanges, a state-of-the-art new central library, and the addition of new retailers and restaurants. There also is cause for more optimism about the region’s economy, thanks to efforts by the Greater Wichita Partnership, Kansas Global Trade Services and Wichita State University, and improved regional economic cooperation and support for entrepreneurs.
May the new year be happy and prosperous.
