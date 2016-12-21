Allison has served Wichita school district well

Congratulations to Wichita schools superintendent John Allison on being named superintendent of Olathe schools. Though it will be difficult to see him leave, Wichitans should wish him the best and appreciate his service to USD 259 and public education.
Allison became superintendent in Wichita in 2009, during a difficult financial period for the nation and state. As a result, he has spent much of his tenure dealing with budget issues, including having to alter plans for school bond projects.
But even with the constant pressure to cut costs, Allison has kept the focus on students and learning. He has been particularly good at using data to identify areas to improve. Allison also helped strengthen ties between the school district and the local business community.
Allison’s steady, dependable leadership has been recognized in the state and nationally. This year he was one of nine finalists for the Council of Great City Schools’ Green-Garner Award, which is described as the nation’s top award for urban school education leadership. He also was a finalist for the 2016 Kansas Superintendent of the Year.
Allison will do well in Olathe, a community that takes great pride in its public schools. The move also will enable him to be near his aging mother.
But it is good that Allison is planning to stay as Wichita superintendent through this school year. His leadership and expertise will be particularly needed as lawmakers craft a new school finance formula and grapple with an expected Kansas Supreme Court ruling on the adequacy of school funding.
Allison has been a dedicated, caring leader. He will be missed.
Comments