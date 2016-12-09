I-35 corridor an economic opportunity

South-central Kansas is doing much better working together as an economic region. Now it needs to expand its ties to cities in other states along the I-35 corridor.
Wichita State University President John Bardo has been a leading force behind a regional approach to economic development. Last year, he and local business leaders developed a Blueprint for Regional Economic Growth that identified industry clusters in a 10-county region that have growth potential.
The study recognized that Wichita and Sedgwick County are not large enough to compete with many other cities and counties in the nation. By working together, the entire region can benefit.
Governments in the region also are realizing the value of working together. The Regional Economic Area Partnership, an association of 25 local governments from nine area counties, understands that many governmental challenges transcend city and county boundaries and political jurisdictions. Approaching them from a coordinated, regional perspective can increase the region’s economic competitiveness and enhance the quality of life for all residents.
Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell has been a leader in this effort. Last week, he was one of the convenors of a summit in Derby of mayors in the region.
The Wichita Metro Chamber of Commerce’s announcement last week that it is changing its name to the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce also reflects this shift to a regional outlook.
But Bardo argues that this regionalism shouldn’t be limited to south-central Kansas. He contends that the restructuring of the U.S. economy makes it crucial that our region link to larger hubs of trade and economic activity.
Bardo has identified the I-35 corridor – and particularly the cities of Dallas, Oklahoma City and Kansas City – as a key opportunity for economic growth.
Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, who spoke at last week’s mayors summit, agrees. He foresees I-35 becoming an even bigger freight corridor in the future.
The need to build these economic connections is one reason Wichita State University now offers in-state tuition to students from the Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Dallas-Fort Worth metro areas. Bardo hopes that students from these communities who attend WSU will decide to stay in the Wichita area after they graduate. But even if they move back to Oklahoma City or Dallas, they will have ties to Wichita that may lead to future business connections and partnerships.
Bardo realizes that such relationships can take years to develop. He told The Eagle editorial board that this is about building an economy for our children and grandchildren. But the groundwork needs to begin now.
If south-central Kansas is to thrive, it needs to be part of a larger, interconnected corridor. It can’t be an island unto itself.
