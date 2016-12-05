Kansas views on taxes, Pompeo, Kobach, Fort Hays ouster

Raise taxes – Revenue shortfalls are hurting a number of state programs – from education to highways to social services. The first thing to do is to rescind the tax exemptions granted to limited liability companies that have angered many Kansans. That won’t be enough, though. Legislators should look at all the state’s revenue sources to see which might be tweaked a little to produce more income – such as liquor taxes and gasoline taxes.
Pompeo – President-elect Donald Trump provided a pleasant surprise with his selection of U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Wichita, to head the Central Intelligence Agency. Pompeo is an apt candidate and one who brings a wealth of education, experience and intelligence to the post.
Kobach – We’ve had our issues with Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, particularly with regard to his extreme position on immigration and his contrived battle against voter fraud. And while we wouldn’t object if he were to find more constructive outlets for his considerable intellectual gifts, recent developments remind us that we ought to be careful about what we wish for: Kobach might well be the country’s next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.
FHSU ouster – Amid all the allegations and insinuations preceding the abrupt change in leadership at Fort Hays State University, one thing is certain: Mirta M. Martin no longer is president. She concluded the university’s shortest tenure at the helm when the Kansas Board of Regents forced her to “resign” and become a presidential consultant. Martin can leave Fort Hays with her head held high. The same cannot be said for some of those she leaves behind.
