Give Tuesday and rest of season

After shopping in crowded stores last weekend and online Monday, Giving Tuesday is a great way to refocus on community needs. It is one of many opportunities to give back this holiday season.
The Tuesday after Thanksgiving was designated in 2012 as an international day of giving. It has grown quickly, thanks in part to social media promotion.
GivingTuesday.org lists about 50 area charities and organizations participating in the special day. These include Wichita Habitat for Humanity, Boys and Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas, ICT S.O.S., Kansas Humane Society and Wichita Symphony Society. Visit the local organizations’ websites to find out ways to give.
But the giving shouldn’t stop after Tuesday.
Operation Holiday, a partnership of Inter-Faith Ministries and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, expects to provide about 14,000 Wichitans with food, toys, gift cards, blankets and coats this holiday season. This year’s distribution occurs Dec. 15-17, so there is still time to donate nonperishable food, new blankets, new or gently-used coats, hats, mittens and other items.
Many other groups also are raising and distributing money during the holidays, including the Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree programs.
Another way to give back is to get out and support the area attractions, theaters, colleges and other institutions offering seasonal events and performances. In many cases, these attractions serve as sustaining fundraisers for the year-round work of the organizations, such as the Arc’s Lights on St. Paul.
The Eagle has been publishing daily stories about people who’ve applied for one-time aid from the Share the Season campaign, which it co-sponsors with the Wichita Community Foundation and Salvation Army. Stories this year include a grandmother who fell behind on her bills after she had back surgery and had to miss work, a 26-year-old single mother whose 3-year-old daughter has been undergoing chemotherapy, and a 57-year-old single woman who missed nearly three months of work due to knee surgery.
The Sunday Eagle and Kansas.com also published a Holiday Wish List from local nonprofit organizations. Needs are specific and often not that expensive.
For example, Pals Animal Rescue needs new or good used dog collars and leashes. The Lord’s Diner needs 10-pound cans of fruit and vegetables. Kansas Children’s Service League needs household cleaning supplies, toys and children’s winter clothing. Make-A-Wish Kansas needs small gifts for teenagers, such as earbuds or manicure supplies. Gerard House needs large towels and wash cloths.
The wish list is a heartening reminder of the good work being done by many different organizations – and the many ways individuals can lend a hand.
