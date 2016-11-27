Also a lot of hopeful news

Sometimes it seems as if the news is always negative. So in the spirit of the holidays, it is worth recapping some Eagle news items from the past week that were hopeful and deserving of thanksgiving.
▪ The most compelling news story began with a horrible crime but ended with relief and answered prayers. Laura Abarca-Nogueda was murdered and her newborn daughter was missing. But after around-the-clock efforts by the Wichita Police Department and the FBI and with help from the Dallas Police Department, Baby Sofia was found and returned to her family. Members of the community also contributed to a GoFundMe account to pay for funeral costs and help Sofia.
▪ Another touching story offered encouragement to a sad situation. Addison Adams, a 9-year-old girl in Goddard, is passionate about archery. She also is losing a battle with brain cancer. Archers and bow hunters from around the world have been sending Addison arrows marked with the letter “A” as a symbol of support.
▪ As part of National Adoption Day, more than 60 families gathered at Exploration Place as judges signed adoption papers. An Eagle article focused on Christine Blaine’s adoption of Payton, the son of her deceased brother.
▪ Many charities and churches spent the Thanksgiving week providing food and coats for thousands of low-income residents. Wichita police helped deliver about 100 meals to needy families.
▪ United Way of the Plains didn’t set a fundraising goal this year but instead focused on changing lives. At its campaign-ending luncheon, United Way highlighted how local programs are addressing needs in education, income and health.
▪ Four Wichita firefighters who died in a fire 48 years ago were honored at a special ceremony. “These men had families and dreams and aspirations, and they sacrificed these things for the safety of our community,” Wichita Vice Mayor Lavonta Williams said.
▪ After reading in The Eagle about the planned demolition of a historic train depot in Stafford, Greg Kite, president of the Historic Preservation Alliance of Wichita and Sedgwick County Inc., launched a last-minute effort to save the depot.
▪ Riley, a therapy dog, is offering a happy face and stress relief to veterans who are students at Wichita State University.
▪ Though it wasn’t a heartwarming story, it’s encouraging that Oklahoma is boosting its efforts to prevent earthquakes. That’s good news.
▪ Low gas prices aren’t helping the Kansas oil industry but they made holiday travel less expensive, which was a blessing for many families.
There will continue to be bad news and heartache. But a lot of good things are also happening, and many people are working every day to help their neighbors and make our community better.
