Thankful about living in Wichita

There is so much to be thankful for about living in the Wichita area. There is a strong community spirit and rejuvenated downtown. There are great family attractions, including the Sedgwick County Zoo, Exploration Place, Old Cowtown Museum and sports teams. There are many cultural offerings, including the Wichita Symphony, Wichita Grand Opera, Music Theatre Wichita and a variety of museums and venues.
There are fine universities, colleges and public schools. There are many exercise options, including bike lanes, walking trails, YMCAs and private fitness centers. There are excellent hospitals and caring physicians. There are many houses of worship and dedicated charities. There are legacy employers and high-tech startups. There is great shopping, with both unique local stores and national chains. There are First Fridays and Final Fridays. There is a dramatic new airport and a Kellogg thoroughfare that is slowly but surely expanding.
The following is a list of other great things about Wichita offered by Eagle reporters and staff members. As you give thanks today, consider what other ways Wichita and south-central Kansas is a great place to live.
▪ Wichita is great because it constantly reinvents itself. It has throughout its entire history and still retains freshness and vibrancy. I love that sense of Wichita pride that reaches out and is inclusive.
▪ Wichita is a great city in which to raise a family. There are so many amazing schools and neighborhoods that make you feel as if you’re always surrounded by family.
▪ I am thankful for the generosity of the people in Wichita. Many Wichitans are willing to donate money, goods and time to a plethora of worthy causes. I never fail to be touched by that philanthropic spirit.
▪ I’m thankful that we have a cool flag and that people of all ages are proud to fly it, wear it and sport it in a variety of ways.
▪ Great commute times.
▪ Good housing prices.
▪ A variety of restaurants, including more ethnic cuisine than one might expect to find here.
▪ A fabulous music scene, with great local, regional and national acts.
▪ A variety of art outlets, from small studios and galleries to the Wichita Art Museum, CityArts and the Ulrich Museum of Art, among others.
▪ Lots of philanthropic groups that aid all kinds of things and people.
▪ I enjoy the “Midwest feel” of the people. More times than not, I find that people are courteous, genuine and neighborly.
▪ As much of a hassle as peak-time traffic can be, I know it is not anywhere near as bad as in some other cities.
▪ I’m thankful for our sunrises and sunsets. There are some mornings and evenings in which the sky is breathtaking.
▪ Pretty low cost of living makes it easier for families to meet their needs and still have some fun.
▪ I am thankful I live in Wichita because it has the culture of a big city without the price tag. I can see a band, try a new brewery, try a new pizza place, go to an art event, etc. The list is never ending, and I am so glad that the community supports the new and the exciting.
▪ I’ve lived in five states. The people in Wichita are the nicest I’ve been around.
Comments