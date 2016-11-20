Opinion Line (Nov. 20)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Republican President George W. Bush gave us the Iraq War and the financial meltdown. What will Republican President Donald Trump give us? I’m scared.
To me, the scariest thing about this election was the number of people who know Hillary Clinton is an abuser protector and a crook but voted for her anyway.
I’m really disappointed at the supposed Trump appointments. Just a bunch of lobbyists. I thought he said he was going there to drain the swamp of special interests. Looks like he forgot his shovel.
Anyone who thinks the FBI reopening the Clinton e-mail investigation swayed the election is grasping. Trump supporters knew they were voting for Trump from day one.
When you can`t think for yourself, and you ingest a steady diet of fear and paranoia, you vote for Trump. Deplorable.
Trump winning the election is the best thing to happen to America since Ronald Reagan won. God answers prayers.
Conservatives, don’t get your hopes up that liberals will leave the country. We’ll need to stay to clean up your mess in 2020 or, God forbid, 2024, just as we did in 1933 and 2008.
You know you’re grown up when after the votes are counted you can say, “Well, I didn’t vote for him, but he won and I am a citizen of the country, he is president and so he is my president, too.”
So KDOT delays 24 Kansas road projects due to “budget uncertainty.” How many jobs does that cost the state, eh, Gov. Brownback? We’re in the hole and you’re advising Trump?
Dear Gov. Brownback: A way to help with our financial woes would be to charge President-elect Trump for Kris Kobach’s services. It doesn’t seem like he is doing much for the state of Kansas these days.
So voters, i.e. Colorado potheads and Democrats, voted to allow pot smoking in Denver bars. Oh yeah, that will turn out well. Allowing the use of dope of any kind at any time is a slippery slope.
Whenever I’m feeling the weight of life’s uncertainties getting the best of me, I always come back to the good old Opinion Line and am reminded why I left that state/town and never looked back. See you at Christmas.
Comments