Letters to the Editor

Thank health professionals
As we prepare to recognize National Public Health Thank You Day on Nov. 21, let us take a moment and thank our Wichita and Sedgwick County public health professionals who go above and beyond to protect the health of us all. These behind-the-scene heroes work tirelessly to keep our community safe from infectious disease, educate each and every one of us on how to lead a healthier life, promote mental health, and so much more.
Perhaps most importantly, public health professionals recognize the critical importance of prevention. Their efforts are aimed directly at preventable illnesses like diabetes, obesity and heart disease that inflict misery on patients and result in billions in spending. An effective and well-funded public health system is crucial to their efforts.
Public health professionals make our communities better places to live, learn, earn and play, and Nov. 21 is the day set aside to show our appreciation for the work they do year-round. As engaged physicians and community members we all must understand the importance of a strong public health system and take the necessary steps to ensure we all enjoy the benefits of a healthier community.
Estephan Zayat, President, Medical Society of Sedgwick County
Denis Knight, President-Elect, Medical Society of Sedgwick County
The Trump phenomena
The response to the Donald Trump victory is astounding. We know little about how presidential candidates are selected. Developing the Hillary Clinton candidacy took decades. The Democrats foresaw the value of breaking the all-white-male tradition as a winner. Candidate Barack Obama was well educated and intelligent, but had no accomplishments or past errors that would detract from his desirability. His election was a brilliant move.
Considering the success of electing an unknown as the first black president logically led to the development of the first female candidate for the office. She was well known as the first lady of Arkansas and the White House. A brief stint as senator from New York and a long period as Secretary of State kept her in the media. Her victory would seem certain.
The Republican Party began its established process of selecting its candidate. However, to its and everyone’s surprise a non-politician emerged the winner. His talent was to talk about the rampant problems that were disturbing the majority of the voters but not on the traditional agenda.
The Democrats collected complaints designed to made him look like the most prejudiced and unreasonable man in the country. However, he appears ready to tackle the ever growing problems confronting our country such as the growing number of underemployed men who cannot support a family. When he attacks a problem that the media will not cover, we can see our real problems. It will be interesting.
Richard Gilmartin, Wichita
How the ‘left’ thinks
I don’t think anyone was more disappointed than I was when Mitt Romney lost the 2012 presidential election. The way I expressed my disappointment was by writing letters to the editor. It never once occurred to me that throwing a rock or breaking a window was a legitimate way to express my feelings.
It quickly became clear to me that there is a difference in the way people on the “left” think. They preach tolerance as long as they get what they want, but are viciously intolerant when they don’t.
As years of experience with Obama and Clinton has shown, deception is considered a legitimate part of doing business. There are no ethical limits when you consider yourself morally superior to others.
Young people who have been indoctrinated by the left in our schools and universities have not been taught the skill of critical thinking. They have been programmed to react in the same way as the Hitler Youth of Nazi Germany or the Young Pioneers of Red China. They march mindlessly down the “shining path” in route to a false new order that is older than the dawn of man.
Gregory H. Bontrager, Hutchinson
Fallout of election
I have four granddaughters. Two were adopted from China as infants. They were naturalized as American citizens as soon as their parents returned home with them. Another of my granddaughters has Asperger’s syndrome. She is now a community college student and excels in her classes. However, she understands that her disability will always keep her from living a normal life.
My older ethnic Chinese granddaughter is living in New York City where she is working on a college internship. For the first time in her life, she has experienced racial slurs being yelled at her as she walks down the street. This has happened since Donald Trump won the election. Having grown up as an American girl, she is baffled and hurt by this.
The granddaughter with Asperger’s syndrome is terrified that our new president is a man who made fun of a disabled person during the campaign. She has already endured taunting for a great deal of her life. Who knows what she might face in the future.
I love these kind, loving young women, and I can hardly bear that they must live with the fallout of this election.
Diane Wahto, Wichita
End Alzheimer’s
Every 66 seconds someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s and, when it affects you or a loved one, it can be overwhelming to deal with the unknown.
The Alzheimer’s Association strongly supports and will give an extra layer of support to people with Alzheimer’s and their families called palliative care.
Palliative care is a medical specialty focused on managing and easing symptoms, reducing pain and stress, increasing comfort and advance care planning for people facing serious and life-threatening illness. It has been shown to improve care and quality of life for seriously ill patients while reducing preventable hospitalizations and controlling health care costs. The need for palliative care will grow as Kansas’ population ages.
If you’ve ever been witness to someone at the end of their life, giving comfort is one of the greatest gifts we can give them. We appreciate the importance and value in the Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act, or PCHETA. Alzheimer’s is a difficult disease to be burdened with, but with PCHETA we can give support and peace of mind to the more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. Please contact U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall and Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran and urge them to support PCHETA.
Hannah Piros, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 825 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Phillip Brownlee at 316-268-6262, pbrownlee@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments