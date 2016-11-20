Time for a new stadium

Lawrence-Dumont Stadium is 82 years old. It’s been updated and remodeled over the years and has served Wichita well as our prime venue for professional baseball.
But it’s time for the stadium to be replaced.
Lawrence-Dumont is not the venue to take us to the next logical step in baseball: to the return of a minor league team affiliated with Major League Baseball.
Wichita has been without a team affiliated with Major League Baseball since 2007, when the Wranglers left town. The Wranglers were a Double A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.
The Wranglers left for a new stadium in Springdale, Ark. The departure put at least a temporary end to Wichita’s 75-year history with teams affiliated with Major League Baseball.
The Wichita Wingnuts have kept professional baseball alive here since 2008 as an independent team playing in the American Association. They’ve been successful, and we are grateful for their presence in Wichita.
But it’s time for Major League affiliated baseball to be revived. We believe it is a necessary piece of the redevelopment puzzle being assembled in downtown Wichita. It can help change perceptions of our city in a positive way and can serve as a draw for the entire region.
We commend Mayor Jeff Longwell and the City Council for exploring this prospect. The council has set a public hearing for Dec. 6 on expanding the STAR bond redevelopment area along the Arkansas River to pay for a stadium.
It is estimated a new stadium would cost $40 million to $50 million. The city would borrow money for the stadium and pay off the debt with sales taxes generated in the expanded STAR bond district. This arrangement is important because it would keep the financial burden off of property taxpayers.
The stadium would have all the amenities expected of a modern professional baseball park, including luxury suites, upgraded locker rooms and areas for off-the-field entertainment and attractions. It could also be used for other events, such as concerts or even football games.
So if we build the stadium, who will occupy it?
One scenario could involve the San Antonio Missions, a Double A team affiliated with the San Diego Padres. San Antonio is considering a new stadium to attract a Triple A team from Colorado Springs. That could send the Double A team to Wichita.
In the end, we believe a new stadium and a new team will add momentum to the good things already happening in Wichita.
An affiliated minor league team will provide another reason for young professionals and entrepreneurs to stay in Wichita or encourage them to move here.
The fan appeal of a team of former Major Leaguers at the NBC World Series over the summer shows Wichita is hungry for another level of baseball.
It’s time for the city to deliver.
