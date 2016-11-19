Letters to the Editor

Where Obama went right
President Obama has gone on his last trip as president talking about how he has left President-elect Trump a better economy than he was left.
This is true, but the left will say it was because of the stimulus package. In my opinion nothing could be further from the truth. When you borrow money to create jobs, you get a sugar high and then debt — debt that you haven’t any means to pay.
That is not to say that everything Obama did was wrong — far from it. In his second term he realized we were in debt and allowed the sequester. At the same time he allowed Fed chair Ben Bernanke to use quanitative easing to stimulate the economy. What this did was reduce the value of the dollar in comparison to other currencies. This made American-made products much less expensive and competitive in the world market, the effect being that we were bringing in new wealth while holding the line on the budget.
This is how you build a strong economy that lasts, by encouraging exports and discouraging imports. The trouble now is we have to stop. Quanitative easing raised interest rates so the dollar is strong and less competitive. We still have trade agreements that favor the other country and no word on the currency manipulation that the WTO is supposed to monitor.
In other words, we are grateful that Obama steered the ship away from hazards, but we are still sailing in the wrong direction. It is time for a change of course.
Mike Hubbell, Kingman
Violence in U.S. cities
Why is President Obama doing nothing to help our police in cities where riots are happening? Why isn’t he calling out the National Guard to help police?
At the very least, why is Obama not giving a public press statement asking the rioters to stop their violence? Even Oprah went public against the violence.
In short, why isn’t he doing his job?
His 53 percent approval rate must be as bogus as the media polls before the 2016 presidential election.
Joanne Aber, Wichita
McConnell pledge
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is presumed to be taking over the job of Democratic leader of the Senate. He should take the Mitch McConnell pledge: “I will do everything I can to make Barack Obama a one-term president.”
All Schumer would have to do is insert two words in place of Barack Obama: Donald Trump.
If Schumer doesn’t have the guts to make this pledge, the Democrats need to find someone who will. I nominate Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Wayne Powers, Derby
WSU anti-Trump rally
I just returned from a rather poor turnout on the Wichita State University campus, protesting our President-elect’s position on women’s rights — you know, criminal prosecution for women obtaining abortions, the apparent right to grab and assault women, etc., etc.
Apparently, WSU students are either very studious or very apathetic on matters of such social concern. There were more students, including many minorities and Muslims, having lunch than protesting our new president.
I can remember when student activism meant something.
Ronald A. Lyon, Wichita
Letters to the Editor
Include your full name, home address and phone number for verification purposes. All letters are edited for clarity and length; 200 words or fewer are best. Letters may be published in any format and become the property of The Eagle.
Mail: Letters to the Editor, The Wichita Eagle, 825 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67202
E-mail: letters@wichitaeagle.com
Fax: 316-269-6799
For more information, contact
Phillip Brownlee at 316-268-6262, pbrownlee@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments