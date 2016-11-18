Reagan secretary of state has some friendly advice for Trump

2:49 Salvation Army announces fundraising goal to kick off holiday season Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:36 30-second pizza

1:35 Trump transition team member: Wall will get built

0:42 Supermoon over Wichita

3:10 Wichita State forwards come up big in win over Tulsa

4:38 Dining with Denise: Wichita's most obscene foods

0:39 Fatal shooting on East Harry

0:15 Quarterback celebrates with a heart for his sister