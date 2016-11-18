Reagan secretary of state has some friendly advice for Trump

George Shultz, Ronald Reagan’s longest-serving secretary of state, didn’t endorse either candidate in this year’s presidential election, even though he’s a lifelong Republican. He declined to disclose who got his vote on Election Day.
But the conservative elder statesman who has worked on U.S. foreign policy for more than 50 years has some friendly advice for President-elect Donald Trump.
Strength and resolve are important, Shultz told me this week; Trump has that part right.
But alliances are essential too. “Without allies, you don’t get anywhere,” he said in an interview at Stanford University, where he’s a fellow at the Hoover Institution.
The GOP foreign policy establishment is willing to help the new president. The issue is whether Trump and his inner circle are willing to accept the hand.
If you want other countries to help achieve U.S. goals, Schultz said, you need to offer them respect, listen to their concerns and cultivate long-term relationships. “It’s a little like gardening,” he added.
That combination of strength and diplomacy is what enabled Reagan to win the Cold War, Shultz said. There’s a lesson there, he seemed to suggest, for Trump – although he said this was advice he would give any president.
He said the United States has an interest in a “more constructive” relationship with Russia, something Trump has called for. “A Russia that’s collapsing, with thousands of nuclear weapons, is the last thing we need,” he said.
But he also said the three Baltic countries, which feel threatened by Russia, “need reassurance” that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will defend them. (During the campaign, Trump said he might not defend NATO countries that aren’t spending enough on defense. But President Obama said this week that Trump intends to maintain the U.S. commitment to NATO.)
Shultz suggested that Trump seek broad-scale talks with China, too. “The new president should say to the president of China: ‘Why don’t you and I … get together and make a list of all the things where collaborative action on our part would be beneficial?’ ” he said.
There’s work to do to prevent proliferation of nuclear weapons, he added. At one point in the campaign, he noted, Trump said Japan and South Korea might need nuclear forces. Bad idea, Shultz said, noting that Trump later abandoned the suggestion. “The more you proliferate, the more chances you get that someone will set one off,” he said.
One more issue Shultz hopes the president-elect will think about: climate change. “People who say the climate isn’t changing are in the process of getting mugged by reality,” he said. “Zika is the tip of the iceberg. With climate change, tropical diseases are coming north, carried by mosquitoes…. and we’re not ready for it.”
Trump was not Shultz’s first choice for the GOP nomination. But he’s keeping an open mind now.
Shultz confers often with another former secretary of State, Henry Kissinger; they’re both willing to help the new administration find its footing in foreign policy.
Is this a cynical, Washington-style conversion by mandarins who want to curry favor with the new boss? “I’m not looking for a job,” said Shultz, 95.
It sounds more like old-fashioned patriotism – an offer from an elder statesman to help a new team avoid rookie mistakes.
Doyle McManus is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times.
