Legislature shifts toward the center

0:53 Bishop says opponent's negativity may have hurt him Pause

1:18 Cessna Citation Longitude test pilot

5:19 Wichita police discuss shooting on Terrace, fatal accident on Lincoln

0:52 See inside Todd Matson's church-turned-studio

1:14 Watch a KC-135 refuel a fighter jet in close quarters

5:12 Marshall talks Shocker win in exhibition opener

1:30 Valley Center coach Caleb Smith

0:15 Quarterback celebrates with a heart for his sister

4:17 Kansas coach Bill Self talks about win over Emporia State