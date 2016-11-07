Kansas views on replacing lawmakers, retaining justices, Westar rates

Replace lawmakers – Reasonable Kansans surely have had enough from an extreme-right faction determined to say or do anything to maintain control of the Statehouse. As happened in August, voters must sideline Gov. Sam Brownback’s legislative allies in favor of moderate candidates ready to restore thoughtful, responsible governing.
Scare tactics – Campaign mailers circulated by the Kansas GOP – which depict AK-47-wielding terrorists, the black flag of the Islamic State flying next to a windmill, explosions, etc. – are clumsy attempts to frighten Kansans into ignoring many of the state’s worst problems. Kansas faces a crippling revenue shortfall, impending budget cuts, a renewed debate over school funding and many other issues that can’t be avoided by changing the conversation to terrorism.
Retain justices – The Kansas Supreme Court rules on thousands of cases. Voters do not and should not expect every decision to reflect their individual views, nor should that be the standard for judicial competence. What Kansans should expect is for justices to be advocates for the law and to be rigorous and thorough in examining cases to ensure that justice is served regardless of political fallout. Every justice on the ballot has demonstrated they meet that standard and should be retained.
Westar rates – A year ago, a share of Westar Energy stock cost $39.90. It closed recently at $57.07 – a one-year increase of 43 percent. That’s outstanding for shareholders. Perhaps Westar ought to rely a little more heavily on them than on its customers, many of whom can’t afford to invest in the company and, in fact, struggle to pay their electric bill.
