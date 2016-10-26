Endorsements

1:49 Ape escape at Sedgwick County Zoo Pause

0:43 'This isn't a drill': zoo visitor tells about lockdown after animal escape

5:11 Check out two of Wichita's best 'hole in the wall' restaurants

0:19 Sumatran orangutan Tia eats pumpkin

1:19 Test-driving the Golfboard

3:28 BTK's daughter speaks out for victims

1:29 Students practice earthquake drill across district

1:56 K-State's Bruce Weber: Season rides on seniors

5:26 Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall at MVC media day