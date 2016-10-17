Kansas view on Wagle plan, standing by Trump, KC murder rate

Angry voters – Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, said she and other party leaders had discovered that Kansas voters are angry. Now Republicans are ready to come back to Topeka in January – those who get elected – and fix the things that made the people angry. Does this remind anyone of the boy who killed his parents, then threw himself on the mercy of the court because he was an orphan?
Standing by Trump – Kansas Republicans have for years stood on their Bibles to win elections and used their piousness to justify questionable legislation. Now, they stand just as righteously behind a man who laughed about his ability – thanks to his wealth and fame – to sexually assault women. Apparently loyalty to party politics is what’s important here in Kansas.
Register to vote – Tuesday brings the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election. In a state where right-wing extremism has marred the process, Kansans should be even more determined to exercise their precious right to vote.
KC murder rate – Kansas City last year recorded the fourth-worst murder rate among the nation’s 50 biggest cities. Kansas City’s sky-high murder rate is a big black eye that demands full and constant attention from the city’s political, law enforcement and civic leaders.
Passing WSU – Given the regularity of record-enrollment announcements from Fort Hays State University, it was only a matter of time before the institution passed Wichita State as Kansas’ third largest school. Watch out, K-State: You might be next.
Comments