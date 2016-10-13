State budget cuts would be painful

Some legislative candidates and conservative groups argue that the way to fix the state’s budget shortfall is to cut spending. But they rarely offer specifics on what should be cut.
Well, reports obtained by The Eagle show what a 5 percent budget cut could mean. And it’s not pretty.
In response to worsening state budget problems, Kansas budget director Shawn Sullivan asked state agencies to study the possibility of a 5 percent budget cut and submit a report on what they would cut. Gov. Sam Brownback’s office denied an open records request to see those reports, but The Eagle was able to obtain four agency reports.
Here is an overview of the potential agency cuts and their impact.
▪ The Kansas Department of Corrections warned that the 5 percent cut “would do irreparable damage” to its system and weaken public safety. The $17 million funding reduction would result in cuts to juvenile crime prevention programs, community corrections and substance abuse treatment.
▪ The Kansas Department for Children and Families would lose $6.8 million under a 5 percent cut and could potentially lose nearly $4 million in federal matching funds. The agency reported it would close three service centers, reduce staff and reduce grants. Cuts to a program that tries to keep families together could result in “a greater number of children unnecessarily entering foster care at a much higher cost per child.”
▪ The Kansas Adjutant General’s Office warned that a 5 percent cut would make it difficult to obtain federal grants that require matching funds, which could have a major impact for the emergency services of state and local governments. For example, the Department of Emergency Management would lose more than $94,000 in federal matching dollars if the state makes a $47,000 cut to its budget.
▪ The Kansas Department of Revenue would lose $770,000 in state funding, which would force it to leave 15 jobs vacant. Without those workers, the state could lose about $12.8 million in tax collections, it reported.
After receiving the budget-cut reports, Sullivan told Cabinet secretaries that Brownback would not seek across-the-board cuts next fiscal year. He also acknowledged that some of these proposed cuts would be “harmful to the mission of your agency and the citizens you serve.”
The Legislature hired a consultant last year to conduct an efficiency study. It concluded that the state could potentially save $2 billion over the next five years. Some of the suggestions seem promising, but others seem impractical or overstated. So far, the Legislature has done little with the recommendations.
No doubt the state can find ways to be more efficient. But that is unlikely to be enough to solve the state’s budget problem, nor would it be as simple and painless as some candidates suggest.
