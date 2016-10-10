Kansas views on revenue shortfall, revenue reports, presidential race

Revenue shortfall – The extremely dismal revenue news last week could put across-the-board budget reductions back in play. That would be among the worst ways to deal with financial challenges, because these moves don’t establish priorities.
Instead of trying to blame the budget crisis on “regional trends” and other factors, state officials need to be honest with Kansans.
There are only two options facing the governor and Legislature in 2017: Either slash state spending even more or backtrack on the trickle-down tax cuts of 2012 and 2013. Neither is very appealing to the state’s taxpayers.
We’ve said it before; we’ll say it again: The state’s economic plan is not working. Not even close. The only positive aspect the public can cling to is the opportunity to rid the Statehouse chambers of even more incumbents during the Nov. 8 election.
Revenue reports – The latest maneuver from a Brownback administration desperate to paint a success story centers on ending public release of monthly revenue estimates that have fallen short most months since the business and personal income-tax cuts took hold. Unwilling to face reality, the governor would rather control the system and spin the facts to fit his ideology-driven agenda.
Presidential race – Kansas voters need to think hard about who they are supporting for president and listen closely to the issues, including global trade. We should be asking which candidate is best for Kansas and its agricultural economy. Don’t let party labels cause us to vote against our own best interests.
