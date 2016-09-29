Release budget-cut proposals

Kansas budget director Shawn Sullivan told state agencies this week that some of their proposed budget cuts would be “harmful to the mission of your agency and the citizens you serve.”
That’s not surprising, but Kansans also have to take his word for it. Sullivan won’t release the proposals – and then whines about media objections.
In response to worsening state budget problems, Sullivan asked state agencies to study the possibility of a 5 percent budget cut. As the agencies began submitting those proposals, The Eagle asked for the records.
But Gov. Sam Brownback’s office denied that request, citing an exemption in the Kansas Open Records Act that allows public agencies to not disclose policy drafts.
These documents are of public interest, because these agencies provide important services to many Kansans. Also, Brownback and some state lawmakers argue that the way to solve the state’s budget shortfalls is through spending cuts. Voters deserve to know what that might look like before they go to the polls on Nov. 8 and elect a new Legislature.
Kansans got a peek at the impact of 5 percent cuts when the Kansas Board of Regents and Kansas State Department of Education, which aren’t under Brownback’s direct control, released their proposals. It wasn’t pretty.
Wichita State University would lose more than $3.5 million next fiscal year under the proposal. Such a cut, which would be on top of a 4 percent budget cut this fiscal year, would make it harder to attract and retain quality faculty, WSU said.
The University of Kansas would lose $6.3 million for its Lawrence campus next year. Kansas State University would lose nearly $5 million.
Though K-12 funding was spared from the budget-cut request, other education programs were not. About 600 fewer children would benefit from early childhood programs if the state proceeds with a 5 percent cut.
Sullivan did say this week that Brownback isn’t planning across-the-board budget cuts. However, it is likely Brownback might seek targeted cuts based on the agency reports.
Sullivan also criticized the media for seeking the documents. And he played the media-bias card, saying that he didn’t remember such interest in the budget in previous years.
But it wasn’t a problem to see the records until now. Duane Goossen, who served as budget director for the previous three governors, said that such reports were always treated as open records.
Keeping the public in the dark has been a pattern for the Brownback administration. Brownback wasn’t upfront about the state’s budget problems during his re-election campaign. Now his Council of Economic Advisors has stopped producing its quarterly economic report during the run-up to the November election.
As Doug Anstaett, executive director of the Kansas Press Association, said about the budget-cut proposals, “These are matters of huge public interest, and for the governor to close the curtains on this kind of information is a disservice to the citizens of Kansas.”
