Please give to United Way

The United Way of the Plains has changed its campaign strategy this year, but it hasn’t changed its focus on helping others and improving the community.
What also hasn’t changed is the importance of supporting the campaign and this mission.
United Way is not announcing a monetary goal for its annual campaign, which kicked off last Friday. In the past, the campaign goal has typically been about $15 million.
“We decided to change our messaging more from raising dollars to changing lives and creating awareness about the services that we offer,” said Jeff Van Sickle, this year’s campaign chairman.
That doesn’t mean the needs of the community have lessened. On the contrary, they continue to grow.
United Way has tried to focus on three main need areas: education, income and health. But there are many programs and needs within those areas.
For example, education programs United Way has supported include character development and mentoring, child advocacy in the legal system, learning assistance, parenting support and education, quality child care, and services for children with special needs.
Programs aimed at empowering people to become financially stable include employment assistance and job training, financial counseling, self-sufficiency and homeless prevention.
Sometimes the programs are very targeted and personal, such as improving school attendance or encouraging isolated seniors.
United Way typically helps fund 78 programs at 34 agencies in the community. Those partner agencies include Boys and Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas, the Arc of Sedgwick County, Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Kansas Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Salvation Army and Wichita Children’s Home.
This year it also created a new program that allows donors to designate which local health or human service organization receives their donation ($100 minimum).
In addition to providing financial support to partner agencies, United Way helps connect people to services and volunteers to agencies through its 211 helpline. United Way also serves a convenor role, bringing together companies, nonprofits, governmental agencies and others to tackle specific community challenges.
This important work isn’t possible without community support. In addition to company-based campaigns, individuals can donate directly to the United Way of the Plains at 245 N. Water, Wichita, KS 67202. For more information, call 316-267-1321 or visit its website, unitedwayplains.org.
The campaign runs through Nov. 18. Please give.
Comments