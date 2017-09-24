Trump’s NFL tirade shows the nation who he really is: A white supremacist

More Videos 2:01 Energy key to Newton volleyball's undefeated day at home tournament Pause 2:20 UltraVan Rally in south-central Kansas is almost cult-like 1:23 Nico Hernandez’s home gym reopens 2:13 A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 0:53 Miri's Minis to open in College Hill 1:36 Family that fled Hurricane Harvey talks about ending up in Kansas 2:07 Video highlights of Mulvane's win over Collegiate 0:39 Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer 0:50 Neighbor takes video of Stephen Bodine’s arrest 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." Alexa Ard / McClatchy

