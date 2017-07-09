Kansas views on safety and agriculture

The National Safety Council gave Kansas a B for road safety, but that’s our only passing grade. Kansas received an F in household and community safety and workplace safety. While no state received an A, Kansas is one of only 11 states that received an F. From the legalization of firearms on university campuses to the “constitutional carry” law that allows Kansans to carry concealed firearms without a permit or training, Gov. Sam Brownback and the Legislature have ensured that the state deserves its F for gun safety. While our state government should be doing more to protect the safety of Kansans, the rest of us must be more vigilant as we go about our “common, everyday” business.
Topeka Capital-Journal
Most people don’t need to know much about farming today. They probably think about it less than 30 seconds a year, and 20 seconds of that is based on misinformation. It’s important to bridge this informational gap between farm and ranch producers and consumers. Usually, if a person is knowledgeable about a profession like raising cattle, another person who doesn’t know about the industry may be curious and willing to listen. And while no one understands agriculture like farmers and ranchers, we must encourage and foster dialogues with those who know little about this profession. This includes people outside our comfort zone. Before we can expect someone to listen to us talk about how important international trade is to our bottom line, we must listen to them talk about their home and garden, career or whatever else they choose to talk about.
Emporia Gazette
