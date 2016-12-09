Trump’s tweets endanger Taiwan at home, abroad

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint Pause

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

0:35 Tyreek Hill daydreams about making big plays for the Chiefs. Then he makes them.

1:38 Chiefs celebrate as they head to locker room after beating Raiders

1:09 Promo for Marc "Skippy" Price's show at the Loony Bin

4:02 Bill Self on KU freshman Josh Jackson: 'It's his natural instinct to be slithery'

1:27 Scenes from our west-side Wichita light tour

1:25 Scenes from our east-side Wichita light tour

2:00 'It's just the right thing to do.'