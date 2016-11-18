My family was interned at a camp. Don’t let it happen to Muslims.

4:52 Rep. Mike Pompeo calls on imams to disavow terrorism Pause

2:29 Woman killed, infant missing

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:35 Trump transition team member: Wall will get built

0:15 Quarterback celebrates with a heart for his sister

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

0:36 30-second pizza

0:39 Fatal shooting on East Harry

4:38 Dining with Denise: Wichita's most obscene foods