For $805 a night at the Trump Hotel, you deserve what you get

0:48 RAW: Footage before Wichita police sergeant shot suspect Pause

2:03 Details on shooting involving officer

0:58 Pearl Harbor sailor to return

1:11 Penalties, errors lead to Chiefs loss to Texans

3:21 Iconic sculpture returns atop Bartle Hall

1:45 Royals celebrate Star Wars Day at The K

1:03 Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Nightwalk

3:16 Donald Trump draws the ire of Nancy Kassebaum at the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics

1:08 "It's frustrating. It's irritating and it angers me immensely."

1:36 K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off