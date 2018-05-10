A turkey crashed through their windshield; woman is happy to be alive

A southwest Missouri woman said she was reaching for her phone while riding in the front seat of a van with her boyfriend and his mother when something flew into the windshield, taking everyone by surprise.
Through the glass came a 20- to 25-pound wild turkey.
And it left a mark, sending both Pam Standfield and Vicki Wood to the hospital with face injuries, the Springfield News-Leader reported.
Standfield, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, said they were driving by James River on Missouri Highway 60 near Springfield when the accident happened on May 3.
Dustin Wood told the News-Leader his mom, Vicki Wood, saw something flying on the left side. She thought it was maybe a hawk, he said. That's when it hit them.
The turkey crashed into the windshield of their maroon Chevrolet van, shattering the glass.
Flying shards of glass cut his mom's face and Standfield. The bird hit part of Standfield's face and ended up in the back of the vehicle, leaving behind feathers and some bird guts.
"After it hit us, I was spitting glass," Vicki Wood told the News-Leader. "We're very lucky that Pam was looking down for her phone when it hit... It came in right where her head was. If she had been looking up, it could have been a lot worse. It was a blessing she had her head down."
Standfield told the Kansas City Star that she's still recovering from the ordeal but feels thankful everyone was OK.
The turkey, however, did not make it.
"I am grateful & blessed that the Lord was with us & that we are all still alive. It was a freak accident & never in my life would I have ever thought that something like that would ever happen.... But it did," Standfield said in a Facebook message. "It changed my out-look on life & I will never take advantage of life again. Gonna live every day to the fullest & live everyday like it's my last. Praise the Lord."
Comments