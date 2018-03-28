FILE - In a Thursday, March 22, 2018 file photo, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu speaks at the America First Policies, "Tax Cuts to Put America First" event before introducing Vice President Mike Pence, in Manchester, N.H. New Hampshire middle and high school girls have been invited to apply to take Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s job for a day. Sununu on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, announced the Governor for a Day competition as part of Women’s History Month.
FILE - In a Thursday, March 22, 2018 file photo, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu speaks at the America First Policies, "Tax Cuts to Put America First" event before introducing Vice President Mike Pence, in Manchester, N.H. New Hampshire middle and high school girls have been invited to apply to take Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s job for a day. Sununu on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, announced the Governor for a Day competition as part of Women’s History Month. Mary Schwalm, File AP Photo
Girls can apply to take New Hampshire governor's job for day

The Associated Press

March 28, 2018 01:44 PM

CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire middle and high school girls have been invited to apply to take Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's (soo-NOO'-nooz) job for a day.

Sununu on Wednesday announced the Governor for a Day competition as part of Women's History Month. Applicants must answer the prompt "If I were governor for a day, I would ... " via either a written response of fewer than 250 words or a one-minute video.

Written responses can be emailed to GovernorForADay@nh.gov or sent to the governor's office. Video submissions must be sent as private messages to Sununu's Facebook messenger account.

Sununu says the goal is to ensure the state's next generation of leaders feels empowered to lead.

The contest is a partnership with Girls Inc., Girl Scouts and Granite Girls State.

The deadline is April 30.

