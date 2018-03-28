Girls can apply to take New Hampshire governor's job for day

FILE - In a Thursday, March 22, 2018 file photo, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu speaks at the America First Policies, "Tax Cuts to Put America First" event before introducing Vice President Mike Pence, in Manchester, N.H. New Hampshire middle and high school girls have been invited to apply to take Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s job for a day. Sununu on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, announced the Governor for a Day competition as part of Women’s History Month. Mary Schwalm, File AP Photo