Countries that could fit inside Kansas

In case you ever wondered what countries could fit inside Kansas, an online storage site made a list for it.
SelfStorage.com, an online database of storage units, framed the list as an analogy of Kansas as a storage unit. It asked, “If Kansas were a storage unit, which countries could it store?”
The site says it used thetruesize.com, a mapping tool that compensates for projection distortions, to create the list. And the analogy assumes the countries could be squished inside Kansas, rather than fit in with the country’s original shape.
“With enough jimmying around,” Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria could all fit inside Kansas at the same time, according to the site.
Here’s what the list shows:
Countries that fit inside Kansas with plenty room to spare
▪ Greece would fit inside Kansas 1.6 times.
▪ Israel: 10 times
▪ Cuba: 1.9 times
▪ Portugal: 2.3 times
▪ Ireland: 3 times
▪ South Korea: 2 times
▪ North Korea: 1.7 times
Other countries that can fit inside Kansas:
▪ Uruguay
▪ Cambodia
▪ Syria
▪ Senegal
▪ Kyrgzstan
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
Comments