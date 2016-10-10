Weird

October 10, 2016 8:05 AM

Countries that could fit inside Kansas

By Gabriella Dunn

gdunn@wichitaeagle.com

In case you ever wondered what countries could fit inside Kansas, an online storage site made a list for it.

SelfStorage.com, an online database of storage units, framed the list as an analogy of Kansas as a storage unit. It asked, “If Kansas were a storage unit, which countries could it store?”

The site says it used thetruesize.com, a mapping tool that compensates for projection distortions, to create the list. And the analogy assumes the countries could be squished inside Kansas, rather than fit in with the country’s original shape.

“With enough jimmying around,” Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria could all fit inside Kansas at the same time, according to the site.

Here’s what the list shows:

Countries that fit inside Kansas with plenty room to spare

▪ Greece would fit inside Kansas 1.6 times.

▪ Israel: 10 times

▪ Cuba: 1.9 times

▪ Portugal: 2.3 times

▪ Ireland: 3 times

▪ South Korea: 2 times

▪ North Korea: 1.7 times

Other countries that can fit inside Kansas:

▪ Uruguay

▪ Cambodia

▪ Syria

▪ Senegal

▪ Kyrgzstan

Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn

Related content

Weird

Comments

Videos

Golfer sets world record for longest golf club

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos