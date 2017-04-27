Effects of Greensburg tornado by the numbers

The effects of the Greensburg tornado by the numbers.

11 Lives lost.

1,400 Buildings destroyed or damaged, representing 95 percent of Greensburg.

850 Current population of Greensburg.

1,300 Population of Greensburg before the storm.

$100 million Amount of federal assistance to provide emergency response, temporary housing and assistance.

300 Number of Federal Emergency Management Agency trailers brought to the community.

39,172 Meals served by the American Red Cross in May 2007.

7,600 Volunteers registered through AmeriCorps that helped clean up and rebuild Greensburg.

75,000-80,000 Truckloads of debris hauled to the landfill following the storm.

60 Roughly the average age of Greensburg residents before the tornado.

40 Roughly the average age of Greensburg residents after the tornado.