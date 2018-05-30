Tornado touches down near Ensign, Kansas

A tornado touches on May 29, 2018 near Ensign, Kansas. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning earlier that day to residents of Gray County, located about 15 miles west of Dodge City. No damage has been reported from the tornado. Melchor Soto, Roy Walker, PizzaAndWhiskey and Marcy Jo Price via Storyful
Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

It was a strong Kansas tornado - but did it hit anything?

By Stan Finger

May 30, 2018 10:39 AM

A sizable tornado in southwest Kansas on Tuesday night stayed in rural areas south of Dodge City, weather officials say.

There was no damage, said Jeff Hutton, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Dodge, so the tornado will officially be listed as an EF0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

Based on the tornado's track, he said, it could have been as strong as an EF2, with winds of more than 110 miles an hour, if it had struck something. But it even managed to miss trees and pivot irrigation systems.

The tornado was large enough to be seen from Dodge City several miles to the north. Steve Bryan, who lives in the area, said the tornado missed a neighbor's house by about a quarter of a mile.

Hutton said he plans to assess damage southeast of Dodge City to see if it was caused by strong winds or a tornado.

