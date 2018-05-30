It was a strong Kansas tornado - but did it hit anything?

A sizable tornado in southwest Kansas on Tuesday night stayed in rural areas south of Dodge City, weather officials say.
There was no damage, said Jeff Hutton, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Dodge, so the tornado will officially be listed as an EF0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.
Based on the tornado's track, he said, it could have been as strong as an EF2, with winds of more than 110 miles an hour, if it had struck something. But it even managed to miss trees and pivot irrigation systems.
The tornado was large enough to be seen from Dodge City several miles to the north. Steve Bryan, who lives in the area, said the tornado missed a neighbor's house by about a quarter of a mile.
Hutton said he plans to assess damage southeast of Dodge City to see if it was caused by strong winds or a tornado.
