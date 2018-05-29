Storm Prediction Center
Storm Prediction Center
Finger on the Weather

Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

Finger on the Weather

Tornado watch for southern Kansas includes Wichita

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

May 29, 2018 03:02 PM

Wichita is included in a tornado watch that stretches along a portion of the Oklahoma border Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The watch lasts until 9 p.m. and includes seven counties in southern Kansas. Sedgwick, Sumner, Kingman and Harper counties are included in the watch.

A few tornadoes are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to a statement issued by the Storm Prediction Center.

"Widespread large hail expected" from the storms that develop, the statement said, including stones as large as tea cups - or three inches in diameter.

Damaging winds, at times reaching 75 miles an hour, are also expected with the strongest storms.

  Comments  