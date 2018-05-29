Tornado watch for southern Kansas includes Wichita

Wichita is included in a tornado watch that stretches along a portion of the Oklahoma border Tuesday afternoon and evening.
The watch lasts until 9 p.m. and includes seven counties in southern Kansas. Sedgwick, Sumner, Kingman and Harper counties are included in the watch.
A few tornadoes are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to a statement issued by the Storm Prediction Center.
"Widespread large hail expected" from the storms that develop, the statement said, including stones as large as tea cups - or three inches in diameter.
Damaging winds, at times reaching 75 miles an hour, are also expected with the strongest storms.
