Will Wichita's weather behave during NCAA tournament?

This time of year in Kansas, the weather can do just about anything.
Snow storms.
Downpours.
Tornadoes.
Gale-force winds.
Days so warm you're looking for your shorts and sunscreen.
So what can fans of the teams here for the NCAA tournament expect over the next few days?
"Typical Kansas weather" for this time of year, said Robb Lawson, a meteorologist for the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service.
"Warm and windy."
Emphasize windy.
Temperatures should push into the 70s Thursday and Friday under sunny skies before dipping slightly to the upper 60s by Saturday.
South winds will be in the 20s on Thursday, gusting to more than 30 miles an hour at times. That could prove problematic for tents and canopies put up for various outdoor activities.
"I hope they'll be anchored pretty well," Lawson said of tents.
Friday could be even windier, with winds out of the south and west gusting to nearly 40 miles an hour. But the winds will ease to the teens by Saturday, making for a pretty pleasant day.
"You just don’t know what you might get this time of year in Kansas," Lawson said. "It could be a big snow storm. It could be tornadoes.
"All things considered, it’s going to be pretty good."
