It hadn’t happened in Wichita for months — but it did Wednesday

It hasn’t been this warm in months in Wichita.
Wednesday’s high of 72 was the first time Wichita has hit 70 since Nov. 27, the Monday after Thanksgiving. Thursday will be quite warm as well, with highs projected to reach the low to mid-70s.
Record highs could be set across southern Kansas on Thursday, forecasters say. Wichita’s record for Feb. 15 is 72, set in 1947.
Unseasonably warm temperatures for one more day on Thursday as a cold front pushes south. Records high possible in southern KS for Thu after pic.twitter.com/mDBxqNOqCK— NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) February 14, 2018
But don’t get spoiled.
A cold front will surge into the Sunflower State, dropping Friday’s highs to the upper 30s and low 40s. The weekend should see temperatures recover to the 60s in southern Kansas, forecasters say.
