Finger on the Weather

Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

Finger on the Weather

It hadn’t happened in Wichita for months — but it did Wednesday

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

February 14, 2018 07:37 PM

It hasn’t been this warm in months in Wichita.

Wednesday’s high of 72 was the first time Wichita has hit 70 since Nov. 27, the Monday after Thanksgiving. Thursday will be quite warm as well, with highs projected to reach the low to mid-70s.

Record highs could be set across southern Kansas on Thursday, forecasters say. Wichita’s record for Feb. 15 is 72, set in 1947.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But don’t get spoiled.

A cold front will surge into the Sunflower State, dropping Friday’s highs to the upper 30s and low 40s. The weekend should see temperatures recover to the 60s in southern Kansas, forecasters say.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kamau Stokes: “Every game is a big game for for us”

View More Video