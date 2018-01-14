Wichita’s snow drought may end — barely — before brutal cold returns

Wichita may just end its record-setting snow drought Sunday night and early Monday, forecasters say.
After Sunday highs that will seem pretty warm compared to recent conditions, a fresh arctic surge is expected to bring snow and another shot of frigid air to the Sunflower State late in the day and into the first part of the week, National Weather Service meteorologist Brad Ketcham said.
“The bottom falls out” of temperatures once the snow moves through, he said.
Wichita is likely to only see flurries Sunday night and early Monday, Ketcham said, but there’s a chance enough may fall to create measurable accumulation. If that happens, it would end Wichita’s snow drought that reached 392 days on Saturday.
Wichita’s last measurable snowfall came on Dec. 17, 2016, when 2 inches fell.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we do see some snow floating around” in Wichita, Ketcham said, “but whether we make more than a dusting is less certain at this point.”
Accumulating snow is expected north of U.S. 50, he said. The frigid air behind the front will drop temperatures near 0 in the Wichita area early on Tuesday morning.
“There will be dangerous wind chills” of minus 15 to minus 20 in parts of central and southern Kansas Tuesday morning, he said.
Highs on Monday will only be in the mid-20s and in the teens on Tuesday before a gradual warmup begins.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
