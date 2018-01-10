After highs near 70 on Wednesday, wind chills drop near 0 Thursday

Wichita figures to miss out on the measurable snow moving through Kansas later this week, but there will be no escaping the cold.
Don’t let Wednesday’s upper 60s fool you: Strong north winds partnering with plunging temperatures late in the evening means those heading to work and school on Thursday will need to bundle up, weather officials say.
“It’s going to be one of those really blustery, windy days” Thursday, National Weather Service meteorologist Robb Lawson said.
While temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s in the region, he said, wind chill values will drop near 0 at times as a result of northerly gusts that flirt with 50 miles an hour. That will make any time outdoors miserable.
Never miss a local story.
Wichita may see some snow flurries on Thursday morning, Lawson said, but accumulation isn’t expected south of U.S. 50. Parts of central and northern Kansas could see a few inches of snow, forecasters say.
While the snow will move out by Thursday afternoon, the cold temperatures will settle in for another extended stay.
Highs are projected to only reach the 20s on Thursday and Saturday and recover only to the 30s on Friday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments