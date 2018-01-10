Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

After highs near 70 on Wednesday, wind chills drop near 0 Thursday

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

January 10, 2018 06:00 AM

Wichita figures to miss out on the measurable snow moving through Kansas later this week, but there will be no escaping the cold.

Don’t let Wednesday’s upper 60s fool you: Strong north winds partnering with plunging temperatures late in the evening means those heading to work and school on Thursday will need to bundle up, weather officials say.

“It’s going to be one of those really blustery, windy days” Thursday, National Weather Service meteorologist Robb Lawson said.

While temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s in the region, he said, wind chill values will drop near 0 at times as a result of northerly gusts that flirt with 50 miles an hour. That will make any time outdoors miserable.

Wichita may see some snow flurries on Thursday morning, Lawson said, but accumulation isn’t expected south of U.S. 50. Parts of central and northern Kansas could see a few inches of snow, forecasters say.

While the snow will move out by Thursday afternoon, the cold temperatures will settle in for another extended stay.

Highs are projected to only reach the 20s on Thursday and Saturday and recover only to the 30s on Friday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

  Here's what you need to do to be winter ready

    Winter is here and AAA of Kansas has tips to ready your car for snow. Music by bensound.com (Video by Candi Bolden/The Wichita Eagle/ Dec. 6, 2017)

Here's what you need to do to be winter ready

Winter is here and AAA of Kansas has tips to ready your car for snow. Music by bensound.com (Video by Candi Bolden/The Wichita Eagle/ Dec. 6, 2017)

cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

  A snowy Saturday in Wichita

    Wichita's first measurable snow of the season arrived Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, with biting north winds that pushed wind chills to -10 by mid-afternoon.

A snowy Saturday in Wichita

Wichita's first measurable snow of the season arrived Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, with biting north winds that pushed wind chills to -10 by mid-afternoon.

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

