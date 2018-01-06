At long last, some rain for Wichita — but there may be some ice, too

Wichita could see its first measurable rain in weeks on Sunday - but the morning could be slippery, forecasters warn.
Light freezing drizzle is possible in central Kansas, according to the National Weather Service, and the ice could stretch as far south as Wichita.
“We could have some slick spots, especially on those elevated surfaces” such as bridges, overpasses and freeway ramps, said Andy Kleinsasser, a meteorologist with the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service.
“For the most part, the main roads are going to be just fine,” he said.
More ice can be expected north and east of U.S. 50, including Hillsboro and McPherson. Temperatures should warm enough by mid-morning so that any precipitation that falls will be rain, Kleinsasser said.
Wichita hasn’t had measurable rain in three weeks, and hasn’t recorded as much as a half-inch since Oct. 21. Sunday will move the needle, Kleinsasser said, but only a little.
“We’re not talking about much” rain, he said. “More than likely, less than .10” of an inch.
Most of that will fall as light drizzle, he said, with a few spells of concentrated rain. Once the rain moves out, warmer temperatures will arrive and linger for a few days.
Highs are expected to reach the 50s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before another cold front sends temperatures plunging and delivers a chance for snow flurries, forecasters say.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
