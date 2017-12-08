Brian Reno, first year graduate student studying accounting at Wake Forest University, walks through the snow in Davis Field, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Rare snow coats Gulf Coast beaches, cities in the Deep South

By Stan Finger

December 08, 2017 09:10 PM

Raise your hand if you predicted there would be more snow on the beaches of the Gulf Coast than Wichita or even most northern cities.

But that’s just what happened, with measurable snow falling in such unlikely places as Corpus Christi in southern Texas, Baton Rouge in Louisiana and east of Atlanta in Georgia.

Cyberspace predictably went a little nutty, acting as if the world has been turned upside down. And, in a way, it has.

Houston recorded its first snow in more than a decade. Snow blanketed beaches and shrouded palm trees. Thundersnow was even reported in Baton Rouge.

Wichita, meanwhile, has only seen a few flakes so far this winter, with no accumulation.

If AccuWeather’s long-term forecast is accurate, Wichita has only one decent shot at snowfall between now and Christmas. But Christmas is still more than two weeks away, so forecasters will tell you it’s too soon to know with any confidence whether or not snow will be blanketing the region by then.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437

