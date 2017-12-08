Rare snow coats Gulf Coast beaches, cities in the Deep South

Raise your hand if you predicted there would be more snow on the beaches of the Gulf Coast than Wichita or even most northern cities.
But that’s just what happened, with measurable snow falling in such unlikely places as Corpus Christi in southern Texas, Baton Rouge in Louisiana and east of Atlanta in Georgia.
We have a report of 7" of snow across portions of Corpus Christi!!— NWS Corpus Christi (@NWSCorpus) December 8, 2017
If you have pictures of the snow and measurements, we would love to see them! #txwx #txsnow pic.twitter.com/Cc3saIfM6n
Cyberspace predictably went a little nutty, acting as if the world has been turned upside down. And, in a way, it has.
Everybody in Corpus Christi "Oh, look - its snow. I love it!"— Christopher Bieszad (@CBieszad) December 8, 2017
An hour later, when a few thousand people who don't know how to drive in snow take to the roads #snowintexas pic.twitter.com/zgNH4bzwux
if you don’t live in Texas, you wouldn’t understand the feeling of finally seeing snow after 8 years ❄️— kandy kane kels (@kelsi_beard) December 8, 2017
The snowy palms of Corpus Christi tell the story...snow isn't supposed to be here! What a rare sight for southerners! Photo by Emily Suggs. #txwx #snow @kfor pic.twitter.com/9r2Ix4uu2Q— Emily Sutton (@emilyrsutton) December 8, 2017
Houston recorded its first snow in more than a decade. Snow blanketed beaches and shrouded palm trees. Thundersnow was even reported in Baton Rouge.
WATCH: Drone footage of the snow around Baton Rouge. https://t.co/Do1f6MOnuR pic.twitter.com/HKmqVC03ZE— WAFB (@WAFB) December 8, 2017
Wichita, meanwhile, has only seen a few flakes so far this winter, with no accumulation.
If AccuWeather’s long-term forecast is accurate, Wichita has only one decent shot at snowfall between now and Christmas. But Christmas is still more than two weeks away, so forecasters will tell you it’s too soon to know with any confidence whether or not snow will be blanketing the region by then.
