Snow flurries may reach Wichita Wednesday night

Light snow is expected across central Kansas Wednesday night - and Wichita could even see a few flurries.
9:39 PM RADAR: Tracking a few flurries from Salina to Great Bend. These are moving SE and Wichita should pick up a flake or two. How bitter wind chills will be at the bus stop in the morning on @KSNNews at 10. #KSWX pic.twitter.com/bPXSI6LZx8— Lisa Teachman (@LisaTeachman) December 7, 2017
KSN meteorologist Lisa Teachman tweeted “Wichita should pick up a flake or two” from tonight’s band of clouds. Thursday will be the coldest day of the season in the Wichita area, with highs only in the mid-30s.
Highs will recover into the upper 40s on Friday and the 50s over the weekend.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
