Finger on the Weather

Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

Finger on the Weather

Snow flurries may reach Wichita Wednesday night

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

December 06, 2017 09:56 PM

UPDATED 18 MINUTES AGO

Light snow is expected across central Kansas Wednesday night - and Wichita could even see a few flurries.

KSN meteorologist Lisa Teachman tweeted “Wichita should pick up a flake or two” from tonight’s band of clouds. Thursday will be the coldest day of the season in the Wichita area, with highs only in the mid-30s.

Highs will recover into the upper 40s on Friday and the 50s over the weekend.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

