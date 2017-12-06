Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

Sunshine mixes with snow showers in northwest Kansas

By Stan Finger

December 06, 2017 06:41 PM

Sunshine. Nearly clear skies. Oh — and snow showers so intense they were expected to reduce visibility to as little as a quarter of a mile.

That’s what residents of northwest Kansas were experiencing late Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A storm spotter sent the Goodland branch of the weather service a compelling photo of a snow shower near Angelus, which is northeast of Oakley. Mostly sunny skies and a seemingly disorganized cloud are on display — except that cloud was generating snow.

