Sunshine mixes with snow showers in northwest Kansas

Sunshine. Nearly clear skies. Oh — and snow showers so intense they were expected to reduce visibility to as little as a quarter of a mile.
That’s what residents of northwest Kansas were experiencing late Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
A storm spotter sent the Goodland branch of the weather service a compelling photo of a snow shower near Angelus, which is northeast of Oakley. Mostly sunny skies and a seemingly disorganized cloud are on display — except that cloud was generating snow.
