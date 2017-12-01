Finger on the Weather

Wichita weather: A mild start to December

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

December 01, 2017 06:00 AM

The first day of meteorological winter will be deceptively mild in the Wichita area.

Highs could reach 60 on a sunny day, forecasters say. Winds will be out of the south in the teens. The weekend will be even warmer, with temperatures pushing into the low 60s Saturday and the upper 60s on Sunday.

There will be more clouds over the weekend, forecasters say, with light winds on Saturday and gusty winds on Sunday.

Monday will offer one more helping of 60s before much colder air dives down from the arctic, plunging highs into the 40s for the next few days.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

