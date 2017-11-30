London (snow) falling

It snowed in London on the last two days of November.
Londoners — and their pets — went nuts.
It snowed in London this morning, and people went NUTS!#SnowWatch pic.twitter.com/evRXLXVzZ3— AccuWeather (@accuweather) November 30, 2017
One headline: “There’s snow in London and you’d think the world is falling apart.”
Never miss a local story.
The Daily Mail blasted, “Britain is set to be colder than the Arctic Circle...”
We've seen some snow. I repeat, there is snow in central London #SnowWatch pic.twitter.com/i2UuH0Q1of— Firefly London (@Firefly_Comms) November 30, 2017
Based on reactions on social media, folks in England react much like residents on this side of the Atlantic.
IT'S SNOWING IN LONDON. THE CITY IS HYSTERICAL. PANIC BUY MILK. PANIC BUY HUSKIES. PANIC BUY SNOW BOOZE. THE CITY IS DOOMED.— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) November 30, 2017
Enough snow fell in parts of England to cover the ground, video posted by the Evening Standard of London showed. As much as two inches of snow was anticipated in spots.
With cold weather expected to linger for the next month, bookies are now posting betting odds for the chances of a white Christmas in the U.K.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments