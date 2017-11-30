Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

London (snow) falling

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

November 30, 2017 04:27 PM

It snowed in London on the last two days of November.

Londoners — and their pets — went nuts.

One headline: “There’s snow in London and you’d think the world is falling apart.”

The Daily Mail blasted, “Britain is set to be colder than the Arctic Circle...”

Based on reactions on social media, folks in England react much like residents on this side of the Atlantic.

Enough snow fell in parts of England to cover the ground, video posted by the Evening Standard of London showed. As much as two inches of snow was anticipated in spots.

With cold weather expected to linger for the next month, bookies are now posting betting odds for the chances of a white Christmas in the U.K.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

