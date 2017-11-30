Wichita weather: A calm finale for November

The last day of November won’t have much bite in the weather for the Wichita area.
Highs should be in the mid- to upper 50s, forecasters say, with mostly clear skies and light north winds. Friday will be similar, with more sunshine and light winds shifting to the south.
The weekend should be pleasant, forecasters say, with sunny skies and highs in the 60s.
But cooler temperatures can be expected next week, forecasters say, as a large mass of arctic air pushes into the eastern half of the country. Highs will dip to the 40s — or lower — much of the week.
Never miss a local story.
The highs will be right around seasonal averages, according to the National Weather Service.
For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments