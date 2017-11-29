Wichita weather: Early morning rain before skies slowly clear

Residents of the Wichita area can expect to wake up to some damp ground and maybe a puddle or two Wednesday morning.
And, yes, that may well have been thunder you heard in the middle of the night. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to roll through the region early Wednesday morning, though rain isn’t likely to be an issue for the morning commute.
It’ll be cool on Wednesday, forecasters say, with highs reaching the mid-50s as skies gradually clear. Northerly winds will reach the teens at times.
Thursday should be dry, forecasters say, with highs in the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the north.
Expect a sunny Friday, forecasters say, with highs climbing near 60.
