Wichita weather: Pleasant conditions before north winds return Thursday

Wednesday should be a calmer, more inviting day in the Wichita area, forecasters say.
Highs are expected to reach the mid- to upper 70s under sunny skies, with light winds out of the west-northwest. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the 40s again before the winds return on Thursday.
They’ll be out of the south early in the day, forecasters say, before shifting to the north and intensifying in the afternoon. Gusts could top 30 miles an hour late in the day. Highs early in the afternoon will creep into the low 70s.
Those north winds will help send overnight lows dropping to the mid-30s in the Wichita Thursday night. Friday will be the coldest day in several months in Wichita, forecasters say, with highs only in the 40s.
