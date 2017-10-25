Finger on the Weather

Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

Finger on the Weather

Wichita weather: Pleasant conditions before north winds return Thursday

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

October 25, 2017 6:00 AM

Wednesday should be a calmer, more inviting day in the Wichita area, forecasters say.

Highs are expected to reach the mid- to upper 70s under sunny skies, with light winds out of the west-northwest. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the 40s again before the winds return on Thursday.

They’ll be out of the south early in the day, forecasters say, before shifting to the north and intensifying in the afternoon. Gusts could top 30 miles an hour late in the day. Highs early in the afternoon will creep into the low 70s.

Those north winds will help send overnight lows dropping to the mid-30s in the Wichita Thursday night. Friday will be the coldest day in several months in Wichita, forecasters say, with highs only in the 40s.

For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks

    KU coach Bill Self spoke Tuesday about his basketball team at Big 12 Media Day in the Sprint Center.

KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks

KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks 2:17

KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks
A risky Halloween for your eyes? 0:56

A risky Halloween for your eyes?
Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

View More Video