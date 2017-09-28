Finger on the Weather

Wichita weather: Pleasant weather continues

By Stan Finger

September 28, 2017 10:24 PM

Wichita’s stretch of pleasant weather will continue on Friday, forecasters say.

Highs will reach the upper 70s on a mostly sunny day, with light northerly winds stirring by afternoon. Saturday should offer more clouds than sun, but will again be in the mid-70s.

There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early morning hours of Sunday, forecasters say. But the day that ensues should be sunny and warmer. Highs could reach 80 on a breezy afternoon.

