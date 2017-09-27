Wichita weather: Pleasant autumn days

A spell of pleasant autumn weather settles in to the Wichita metropolitan area on Thursday, forecasters say.
Highs will reach the mid-70s under partly sunny skies, with light winds out of the northeast. After lows in the mid-50s overnight, Friday will closely resemble its predecessor: Mostly cloudy skies, highs in the mid-70s, light winds.
The weekend brings a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and sunshine on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday.
For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments