Wichita weather: Pleasant autumn days

By Stan Finger

September 27, 2017 9:59 PM

A spell of pleasant autumn weather settles in to the Wichita metropolitan area on Thursday, forecasters say.

Highs will reach the mid-70s under partly sunny skies, with light winds out of the northeast. After lows in the mid-50s overnight, Friday will closely resemble its predecessor: Mostly cloudy skies, highs in the mid-70s, light winds.

The weekend brings a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and sunshine on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday.

