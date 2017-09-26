Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

Wichita weather: Cool and cloudy

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

September 26, 2017 9:44 PM

Cool, drizzly weather is likely to define Wichita’s weather on Wednesday, forecasters say.

It’ll be a gray day in the metro area, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds out of the northeast will hover near the double digits.

Sunshine should return on Thursday, with highs climbing into the mid-70s. Winds will be light out of the east and northeast.

More 70s are expected Friday and Saturday, forecasters say, with the sun breaking through the clouds at times.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

